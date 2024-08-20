Heartfelt Gratitude from Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and the Unified Resilient St. Maarten (URSM). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Unified Resilient St. Maarten (URSM), under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to the people of St. Maarten. With overwhelming support in the recent elections, the citizens have entrusted URSM with the great responsibility of leading our beloved country into a prosperous and resilient future. This vote of confidence not only reflects your trust in our vision and leadership but also strengthens our commitment to serve every citizen with integrity, dedication, and unwavering resolve.

