Help from French counterparts lead to two arrests in shooting investigation. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, two arrested were made of in connection with an ongoing shooting investigation that took place in October 2019 in the Middle Region vicinity; which left two dead and two others severely injured.

Suspect R.A.T.P was arrested in the area of the roundabout on the Cole Bay area without incident by the police Arrest Team.

The second suspect in the investigation with initials R.J.K.R. was arrested, on the request of the Dutch authorities, in Marigot by the French Gendarmes. This arrest was carried out as part of the mutual cooperation between the authorities of the French

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33769-help-from-french-counterparts-lead-to-two-arrests-in-shooting-investigation.html