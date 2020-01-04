High Speed and possible drunk driving claimed life of one, one critical. | SMN News

MARIGOT:— A possible drunk driver who was speeding on Grand Case main road caused a head-on collision that claimed the life of a well-known man identified as Gerard a former employee of EDF while his wife a native of St. Martin had to be flown overseas for medical treatment.

SMN News understands that the driver of Dominican descent was probably under the influence of alcohol and she was speeding on the Grand Case stretch when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed head-on into the oncoming vehicle that claimed the life of male driver while leaving his wife

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33647-high-speed-and-possible-drunk-driving-claimed-life-of-one-one-critical.html