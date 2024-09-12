Highlighting efforts to bolster Curaçao’s socio-economic resilience. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— The Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao presented its 2023 annual report on Tuesday to Prime Minister Mr. Gilmar Pisas and Chair of Parliament Mrs. Charetti America-Francisca. The report offers a detailed account of the council’s efforts to address the island’s socio-economic challenges over the past year.
