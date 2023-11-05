Highlights from the Big Live Nature Quiz – Kids Edition. | SMN NEWS

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) recently hosted the annual Big Live Nature Quiz (BLNQ) Kids’ edition. With 185 teams, each comprising of one to four students in primary school grades 5 and 6 (equivalent to group 7 and 8 in the Dutch school system) competing from the six Dutch Caribbean islands, the event brought nature in the classrooms and connected the islands. Aruba emerged victorious as the winning team, demonstrating their nature knowledge and teamwork in an exciting competition.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44191-highlights-from-the-big-live-nature-quiz-kids-edition.html