Historic Book “Flowers in Color” Donated to Sint Maarten Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Library is honored to announce the addition of a rare and historically significant book to its collection. The first American edition of “Flowers in Color” was originally published in 1948 and edited by J.F. CH. Dix Walter Roozen, with revisions by W.E. Shewell-Cooper, has been graciously donated by Wally and Chris Belinsky. This treasured book, discovered in the collection of their father, Timofei Belinsky, an artist, carries a special dedication “By Gracious Permission to H.M. Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands.”

The Belinsky family, long-time visitors to Sint Maarten for over forty years, is currently enjoying a two-week stay on the island. Their generous contribution underscores their deep connection to the community and their desire to enrich the cultural heritage of Sint Maarten.

Shirley Richardson, Head of Acquisitions at the Sint Maarten Library, formally received the book and expressed her gratitude, noting that it will soon be available for public viewing. The inclusion of “Flowers in Color” in the library’s non-fiction collection not only honors the legacy of the former queen but also brings a significant and unique enrichment to the library’s offerings.

The Sint Maarten Library invites the community to explore this remarkable piece of history, which will be accessible to the public in the near future.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45844-historic-book-flowers-in-color-donated-to-sint-maarten-library.html