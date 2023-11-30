Historic tour of German cruise ship’s medical facilities by St. Maarten Medical Professionals. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On November 28, 2023, a group of medical professionals of St. Maarten Medical Center & the Ambulance Department of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor toured the medical facilities aboard the German cruise ship Mein Schiff 4. The medical professionals were accompanied by the Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun.
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44365-historic-tour-of-german-cruise-ship-s-medical-facilities-by-st-maarten-medical-professionals.html
View comments
Hide comments