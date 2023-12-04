HIV Remains a Pressing Public Health Issue. Let Communities Lead. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, 9.2 million people do not have access to the HIV treatment that they need.

Each day 1700 lives are lost from HIV-related causes, and 3500 people are infected, with many not knowing their status or having access to treatment.

Innovations in HIV tools, such as a powerful once-a-day pill for HIV treatment and accessible viral load testing, have enabled significant progress.

The fact that people living with HIV, who take their HIV treatment as prescribed and have no virus detectable in their blood, have zero risk of transmitting HIV to their sexual partners, is just one such example.

This was the result of years of advocacy and investment and is a reminder that the target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is achievable, provided there is sufficient political will and sustained investments.

World AIDS Day was observed on December 1st. The theme was: “Let Communities Lead.” The theme marks the pivotal impact communities have had in shaping the HIV response, as well as global health at large.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), commemorates World AIDS Day as part of its calendar of annual observances, along with a number of stakeholders including the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation which is one of the leading community organizations.

CPS encourages the community to educate and inform themselves about the latest developments related to AIDS and HIV.

World AIDS Day is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made to date, raise awareness about the challenges that remain to achieve the goals of ending AIDS by 2030 and mobilize all stakeholders to jointly redouble efforts to ensure the success of the HIV response.

Let Communities Lead.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44381-hiv-remains-a-pressing-public-health-issue-let-communities-lead.html