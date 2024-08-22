HNLMS Tromp after 12 years, visits Curaçao again | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— Dutch Navy ship HNLMS Tromp on coming August 26 will be mooring in Willemstad. It has been 12 years since the air defense and command frigate has been in Willemstad for a harbor visit. It is the last harbor which the naval ship visits before returning home after a journey of more than 6 months. It will be the last harbor which the naval ship visits before returning home after a journey of more than 6 months.

On coming Monday August 26, the public can watch the ceremonial arrival of HNLMS Tromp from 09:30 at St. Anna Bay. Hereby HNLMS Tromp will fire a 21 gun salute in honor of the Kingdom flag and the Lieutenant Governor of Curaçao. This salute will be answered with 21 gun salutes from Fort Krommelijn, after which the ship will sail into St. Anna Bay and fire another 21 gun salutes.

Pacific Archer

The six months journey called Pacific Archer is dedicated to promoting security and stability in the Pacific Ocean, strengthening international cooperation, promoting maritime safety and supporting compliance with international laws and regulations at sea. During this voyage, the naval vessel worked closely with allies and partners and participated in various international exercises, such as the largest maritime exercise RIMPAC near Hawaii. Besides exercises the ship was also deployed for a free passage in the South China Sea and in Bab-El-Mandeb against attacks from the Houthi’s. The journey started in Den Helder, via the Mediterranean Sea, they navigated to the Indo-Pacific and through the Caribbean Region the vessel will return home.

HNLMS Tromp

HNLMS Tromp is one of the four air defense and command frigates from the Royal Navy. Besides the 200 crew members on board is also a NH-90 helicopter. The navy vessel is equipped with advanced radar and weapon systems. This enables the ship to recognize, track and neutralize air threats, making it a crucial part of the Navy's air defense tasks

