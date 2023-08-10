Hold on to Your Current Disaster/Hurricane Pass. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season concluded on June 17, however, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is experiencing technical challenges with the printing of the new passes, and therefore, ODM is requesting pass holders not to destroy their current pass until they have received their new one.

There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass, and the Hurricane Pass.

ODM hopes to have this technical challenge resolved within the short term but will keep pass holders informed as to when the new passes can be collected.

The Office of Disaster Management falls under the Ministry of General Affairs and handles the application process for the passes on behalf of the Prime Minister.

For those who need additional information, you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

