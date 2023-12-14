Home Foundation donates Christmas Lunch to Prince William Alexander School | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a heartwarming display of community commitment, Lacroes Francisco, candidate #23 from the United People's Party, has integrated his election campaign with a festive spirit of giving. Through the Home (Helping Others Means Everything) Foundation, Lacroes orchestrated a generous donation of Christmas lunch to the pupils and staff of the Prince William Alexander School (PWAS).

