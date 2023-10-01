Honorable Minister of Justice to Host 2nd Annual Anti-Counterfeit and Intellectual Property Conference in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, is proud to announce the upcoming 2nd Annual Anti-Counterfeit and Intellectual Property Protection Conference, scheduled to take place at the Simpson Bay resort on October 19th and 20th, 2023. This prestigious event will bring together major luxury brands, brand protection federations, attorneys, law enforcement agencies, and key industry players worldwide to address the pressing issue of Anti-counterfeiting and intellectual property.

