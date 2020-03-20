Hosts of home-sharing, alternative lodging requested to inform guests about travel back home. | SMN News

The St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB) which falls under the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT), is requesting all hosts of home-sharing platforms and alternative lodging, to please inform their guests who need to leave and still do not have a return ticket, to contact their travel agency or airlines to arrange their flight out of the destination, and e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34261-hosts-of-home-sharing-alternative-lodging-requested-to-inform-guests-about-travel-back-home.html