HRM Princess Beatrix to Shine a Spotlight on Nature and Community Efforts During Upcoming Visit. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), on behalf of the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) and the Nature Foundation St. Maarten (NFSXM), is pleased to announce the visit of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands to Sint Maarten and Saba from November 12 to 15, 2024. As the patroness of DCNA, the Princess’s visit will highlight nature conservation and social initiatives on the islands.

