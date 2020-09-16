Hundreds marched in unity against border controls. (UPDATED) | SMN News

~checkpoint dismantled, as marchers looked on, checkpoints will remain in place, no deal says Ministry of Overseas Affairs.~

PHILIPSBURG/MARIGOT:— Hundreds of people most of them wearing black clothing marched on Wednesday morning as they protest against the border controls that are manned by the Gendarmes and Police Aux Frontiers.

The march which was organized by the Soualiga United Movement and supported by several other nongovernmental organizations and Foundations saw a large number of people marching against the checkpoints that have been destroying the economic activity on both sides at the island.

Politicians from both sides of the island

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35699-hundreds-marched-in-unity-against-border-controls.html