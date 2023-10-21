Hurricane Tammy strengthens further. Complete Hurricane Preparations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Hurricane Tammy at 11:00 AM was located 215 miles southeast of Sint Maarten, according to the latest update from the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten.

Hurricane Tammy has strengthened further since my last update with wind speeds now at 85 miles per hour with higher gusts. Residents and the business community should have completed all necessary preparations for the passing of Hurricane Tammy.

The deterioration in weather conditions is likely to start impacting Sint Maarten from Saturday afternoon/evening into Sunday.

The hurricane has slowed down a bit. Tropical storm conditions will be felt first as Tammy passes the area with the possibility of hurricane-force winds.

Hurricane Tammy is expected to pass at its closest point, 35 miles east-northeast of Sint Maarten early Sunday morning, October 22, 2023.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center and hurricane-force winds extend 25 miles outward from the center. Hurricane Tammy is moving towards the northwest at eight miles per hour.

Hurricane Tammy could produce two to four inches of rainfall along with storm-force winds, and possible hurricane-force winds depending on the forecast track.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected which could produce flash flooding in flood-prone areas and rock falls in vulnerable areas during the system's passage.

I would like to reiterate, that once weather conditions start to deteriorate, motorists should be off the road network, and residents should be safely at home to ride out the passing of Hurricane Tammy.

The following essential services are exempted from the mandatory business closure and may operate at their discretion in case of emergencies or to serve and safeguard their guests/clients:

The Airport and the Harbor; Hotels, Guesthouses, and Marinas; Stores and restaurants located directly on the aforementioned properties; Gas stations servicing vehicles of essential services; General Practitioner Post (HAP); Sint Maarten Medical Center and the associated lab (SLS); White & Yellow Cross Foundation; Mental Health Foundation; Pharmacies; Funeral Parlors; and Emergency services.

Stay tuned to updates via the official government platforms, government, and Met Office websites, social media pages, and SXMGOV radio 107.9 FM.

Continue to monitor weather forecasts as we provide regular updates as Hurricane Tammy approaches.

Until the next update, do stay safe Sint Maarten.

