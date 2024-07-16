Hydroponics Farm to Expand with New Greenhouses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— By the end of August, Saba Grows (Hydroponics Farm), will complete the construction of two new greenhouses. One of these greenhouses will be dedicated to expanding hydroponics production, while the other will serve as a tree nursery for the island’s vital reforestation project.

Public Entity Saba plans to operate three greenhouses fully dedicated to hydroponics production eventually. The greenhouse initially used for the reforestation project will be repurposed for hydroponics once the reforestation efforts are finalized in the coming years.

Boosting Crop Production and Variety

The additional greenhouse for the hydroponics farm will significantly increase the output of fresh produce. Initially, the focus will be on growing lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pak choi, and microgreens. As operations expand, the feasibility of adding crops such as zucchini, eggplant, beans, and berries will be explored.

Built to Withstand Weather Conditions

Following the construction model of the current greenhouse, the new greenhouses will be designed to withstand storms and hurricanes. Strategies will be in place to minimize structural damage, and the metal domes will be equipped with lighting to ensure continuous production even during adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the hydroponics systems will be mounted on wheels, allowing them to be moved into the metal domes for protection. This will ensure that our community has access to fresh produce immediately after a hurricane, enhancing our self-sufficiency during critical times.

