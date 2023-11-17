“ I will not be a poster child or scapegoat for corruption in the past or present” – Minister Omar Ottley. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Minister of VSA Omar Ottley tells the court on Friday morning that he will not be a scapegoat or posterchild for corruption on St. Maarten, corruption that took place in the past or present” Ottley addressed the court in the defamation case he brought against businessman Olivier Arrindell for slander and defamation. In addressing the court, he said the only thing he had was his name and he worked very hard for the assets he obtained in life. The new Minister of VSA says that he was kept out of office for 14 long months during his screening process and he was vindicated by the court, and the only thing he received after the procedure was a mere ‘sorry’.

Ottley also submitted to the Judge the deed for his Betty’s Estate home he purchased in 2018, which he obtained through a mortgage while he owned and operated his own construction company O &Eric. He also provided the court with the deed for his Valley Estate home that he purchased in 2023 inside that deed he told the judge how he acquired this property. the deed it states that Ottley used the collateral-equity of his Betty's Estate home to acquire the Valley Estate property.

