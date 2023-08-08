IGT Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp Closes with Successful Achievements. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—: In this year's IGT Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp, 72 students from six Caribbean countries came together to focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aligning with the camp's theme "Think it, Code it, Solve it." Both Level I and Level II students worked on creating captivating websites and petitions in support of SDGs.

