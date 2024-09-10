IGT Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp Equips Caribbean Youth for New School Year. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— International Game Technology (IGT), a global leader in gaming and operator of the Caribbean Lottery and Barbados Lottery, successfully completed its fourth annual IGT Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp for Caribbean youth this summer. Now, participating students are back to school and energized for the new year, equipped to become innovators and problem-solvers.

