Illegal trend results in two youngsters being arrested. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Two youngsters were arrested this week following the sexting of explicit material whereby the subject was a teenage minor.

Sexting is the sending or forwarding of sexually explicit photographs or videos of the sender or someone known to the sender via cell phone. It has become a common practice among young people.

On Wednesday 4th March 2020, this common practice has landed two youngsters behind bars. A male with initials A.C.R (20) and a female with initials F.V (17) was arrested for the production and distribution of what can be classified under the law as, child pornography.

