Immigration Officer infected with COVID -19, 4 on quarantine. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Justice Anna Richardson announced that the office of immigration and border protection had to close their doors because an immigration officer got infected with the COVID-19 virus. Richardson said due to that everyone in that office had to be tested and the building was also fumigated. The Immigration and Border Protection will remain close until further notice.

Persons that need to submit renewals will not be affected even though appointments are canceled.

