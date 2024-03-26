Improved collaboration in the border protection and immigration chain in the Caribbean Netherlands, but tackling human trafficking and migrant smuggling still falls short. | SMN NEWS

KRALENDIJK:— Collaboration within the border protection and immigration chain in the Caribbean Netherlands has improved since 2017, partly due to the appointment of the chain coordinator in 2021. This is concluded by the Council for Law Enforcement (the Council) in a recent report examining the implementation of recommendations from the reports "Foreign Nationals Policy" (2017) and "Tackling Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling" (2019) in recent years. The report indicates that, although collaboration has improved, the approach to human trafficking and migrant smuggling still falls short in some areas: only one of the eight recommendations from 2019 has been followed.

