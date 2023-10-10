In Commemoration of Police Week: Honoring the Guardians of Our Communities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The annual Police Week, serves to recognize and appreciate the unwavering dedication of the men and women who dedicate their lives as the vigilant guardians of our communities. A jubilant church service was rendered today at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church on Front Street, which immediately followed a parade and luncheon at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg.

