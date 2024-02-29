Incident Involving Minor in Possession of Suspected Firearm. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten is busy investigating an incident involving a minor in possession of a suspected firearm. On Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, a student attending one of the high schools in the South Reward area was recorded with what appeared to be a firearm in his possession. The video footage also captured the student flaunting the firearm to fellow students near the school premises.

