Incident on Rhine Road, Maho: Deceased Male Found on Beach. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On September 17, 2024, at approximately 6:00 PM, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Central Dispatch received several emergency calls reporting a male lying unresponsive on the beach along Rhine Road in Maho. Concerned bystanders had noticed that the individual showed no signs of life.

Police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered several individuals who were attempting to administer CPR to the man. Shortly after, ambulance personnel arrived and took over the resuscitation efforts.

Despite the hard work of the first responders, who spent over half an hour attempting to revive the victim, the man was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene. A doctor, along with forensic personnel who arrived later, confirmed that the victim most likely passed away due to natural causes.

The Sint Maarten Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. An investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected at this stage.

KPSM Press Release.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46034-incident-on-rhine-road-maho-deceased-male-found-on-beach.html