Incident: Shots Fired in St. Peter’s Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, July 25, 2024, at approximately 21:15 PM, the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) dispatch received a report of shots being fired in the St. Peter’s area. Upon arrival, the patrol officers were informed that a male suspect had fired a shot in the direction of his girlfriend. Fortunately, the girlfriend escaped unharmed.

The surrounding area was searched, and the vehicle used by the suspect was located. However, the suspect managed to evade capture. Forensic and detectives were also on the scene, gathering evidence and conducting a thorough investigation.

The suspect is known to the authorities. KPSM advises the suspect to do the right thing and turn himself in immediately.

This case is currently under active investigation.

KPSM urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting the KPSM tip line 9300 and the following numbers 5422222 or

911

