Inclusive growth: Curaçao’s SER call to action at Athens migration conference. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— At a critical international conference in Athens on December 2–3, Curaçao’s Social and Economic Council (SER) made a compelling case for inclusive growth to solve global demographic and migration crises. Speaking on behalf of AICESIS, the international association of economic and social councils and similar institutions, currently chaired by Curaçao’s SER, Director and Secretary General Raul Henriquez called for urgent collaboration: “The challenges of demographic shifts and migration demand shared responsibility at all levels—local and global.”

Hosted by Greece’s Economic and Social Council (OKE), the conference drew representatives from over 30 nations to the historic Acropolis Museum, a fitting venue symbolizing democracy and collective action. Over two days, participants grappled with strategies to address demographic imbalances, migratory pressures, and labor market challenges.

The conference culminated in adopting a joint declaration outlining actionable steps to tackle these issues. Addressing the session, Henriquez underscored the urgency of moving beyond rhetoric: “Now is the time to turn these ideas into tangible actions. Inclusive growth is not an aspiration—it is an imperative.”

The declaration advocates a balanced approach that includes investing in education and social services, integrating migrants more effectively, and ensuring a fairer distribution of resources between wealthier and less developed regions. It also emphasizes the transformative roles of digitalization and climate adaptation in reshaping labor markets for future resilience.

Henriquez highlighted the unique role of economic and social councils in bridging the gap between policy design and practical implementation: “This declaration demonstrates the power of collaboration and what can be achieved when diverse voices come together.”

As chair of AICESIS, SER Curaçao pledged continued advocacy for implementing the declaration’s recommendations, with a strong focus on reducing inequalities and fostering social cohesion.

The SER’s call for inclusivity in Athens builds on its track record. In 2019, SER Curaçao hosted the symposium “Migration and Socio-Economic Development: Policy Challenges and Options” in collaboration with sister councils from Aruba and Sint Maarten. This event brought together policymakers, academics, and international experts to explore migration’s impact on the Caribbean. Insights from the symposium laid the groundwork for the SER’s leadership in global migration discussions.

Under the leadership of SER Curaçao, AICESIS has amplified efforts to link economic growth with social justice and solidarity. Henriquez’s message from Athens resonates with a shared global goal: turning dialogue into meaningful progress. As Henriquez concluded, “Our collective future depends on bold, inclusive policies that address these pressing challenges while ensuring that no community is left behind.”

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46596-inclusive-growth-curacao-s-ser-call-to-action-at-athens-migration-conference.html