Increased Police Patrols and Traffic Controls in Key Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, July 25, starting at 17:00 hours, the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint Maarten) conducted a series of traffic controls and heightened patrols in the areas of Cupecoy, Mullet Bay, Maho, Beacon Hill, the Simpson Bay stretch, and surrounding Cole Bay. These measures are part of an ongoing effort to enhance public safety and maintain order.

The community witnessed a strong police presence during these operations, which are set to continue in the coming days and beyond. KPSM appeals to all motorists to cooperate fully and ensure that all necessary documents are in order and carried at all times.

These controls are designed to create a safer environment for everyone. KPSM emphasizes a zero-tolerance policy towards any criminal activities. We urge ill-intent individuals to reconsider their actions, as we are committed to maintaining peace and safety in our community.

We encourage all citizens to play their part in keeping our country safe. Your cooperation is vital in this collective effort. We can achieve a secure and harmonious environment for all residents and visitors.

KPSM Press Release.

