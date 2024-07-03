Indian Community Unites Behind Nikhil Kukreja for Snap Elections. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a historic and unifying event, several individuals within St. Maarten's Indian community have come together to throw their support behind Nikhil Kukreja as he steps forward to contest the upcoming Snap Elections on the United People's Party (UPP) list. This collective endorsement, which occurred shortly before the UP Party's official unveiling of their newest candidate, marks a significant moment for the Indian Diaspora and the broader electorate of St. Maarten, heralding a new era of hope and representation. Kukreja will represent the United People’s Party as its Number #7 candidate.

The meeting, which saw the convergence of respected business leaders, was a powerful testament to their trust in Kukreja. This support comes as former Member of Parliament and longtime UPP stalwart Sidharth Bijlani announced his retirement from public life due to health concerns. Bijlani, a former President of Parliament, passed the baton to Kukreja, recognizing his potential to elevate the representation of the people of St. Maarten.

Bijlani's endorsement, coupled with the community's backing, underscores the importance of this transition. "Nikhil is a young, bright, and dedicated individual who has been preparing for this role for some time. He brings a fresh vision and the passion needed to address the challenges our community faces," Bijlani stated during the meeting.

The individuals present commended the Leader of the United People's Party and Member of Parliament, the Honourable Omar E.C. Ottley, for his decision to seek the endorsement of key figures in the Indian Community before accepting a replacement for Bijlani. MP Ottley expressed profound gratitude and welcomed their support, acknowledging the pivotal role the Indian community plays in the island's economy and social fabric. In a press release issued on Wednesday by the United People's Party, MP Ottley said, "When MP Bijlani decided to step back, it was crucial to have the community's blessing for Nikhil as our new candidate. As everyone knows, we are the United People's Party, a party of inclusion, and we don't leave our members behind." This support signifies a deep commitment to a unified and prosperous future for St. Maarten." "We are confident that with the community's full backing of Nikhil, he will represent all the people of St. Maarten with dedication and integrity."

During the meeting, many voiced their concerns about pressing issues impacting the livelihoods of St. Maarten residents. Like many of our other candidates on this New UP Party, Nikhil Kukreja is seen as a beacon of new hope. With the wisdom and support of not only his community but also his neighbours, law enforcement colleagues, friends, and fellow businessmen, he is poised to bring innovative ideas and renewed vigour to the role of Parliamentarian. His campaign will resonate widely, drawing on his deep understanding of the community's needs and his readiness to serve with passion.

"As the Snap Elections approach, the Indian community's rallying behind Nikhil Kukreja represents a significant endorsement of a candidate and a vision for a better, more inclusive future for St. Maarten," said MP Ottley. As a dedicated son, husband, father, and businessman, Nikhil has called St. Maarten home for over 40 years. He attended St. Dominic High School and then studied at Barry University in Miami, FL. After a few years, he returned to St. Maarten to contribute to his family's business growth. His long-standing involvement with Law Enforcement further evidences his commitment to the community. Driven by an early interest, he completed the necessary training and joined the Vrijwilligers Korps Sint Maarten (VKS), where he has been a dedicated member for 20 years. Through this experience, he has acquired invaluable skills and expertise.

In addition to his work in the family business and the VKS, Nikhil ventured into the culinary world. In 2014, he opened Lazy Lizard, a popular restaurant on the boardwalk. The Lazy Lizard regularly collaborates with local charities and groups, reflecting Nikhil's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community. From 2018 to 2020, he served as a board member of the Sint Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he played a vital role in supporting and advocating for the local business community, especially after Hurricane Irma. With a deep-rooted passion for St. Maarten and a proven service and leadership track record, Nikhil Kukreja is a strong candidate, ready to further his contributions to the island he proudly calls home.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45550-indian-community-unites-behind-nikhil-kukreja-for-snap-elections.html