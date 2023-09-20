Infant dies at Daycare in St. Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

On Tuesday, the 19th of September, the police received a report about a baby who showed no signs of life at a childcare center on St. Eustatius. The ambulance arrived on the scene and started resuscitation but to no avail. It concerned a girl of a few months old. The case is under investigation. Infant dies

