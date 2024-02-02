Informateurs complete assignment and submit the final report to the Governor. | SMN NEWS

Harbour View:— His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, mr. Ajamu G. Baly, received the final report of the current information process from informateurs Dr. Nilda Arduin and Drs. Candia Joseph RO EMIA. The informateurs presented the Governor with their final report entitled ‘Beyond the coalition handshake’ which for the purpose of transparency will be published in its entirety. In their report, the informateurs have made an in-depth analysis of the positions of the six parties that have obtained one or more seats in the parliamentary elections of January 11, 2024. In doing so, they have taken into account the preliminary agreement between the NOW, DP, PFP, and URSM parties to work on a coalition between them. The Governor has expressed his thanks to the two informateurs for their efforts on behalf of the country and will decide on the next steps to be taken in the formation of a new government based on their findings.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44632-informateurs-complete-assignment-and-submit-the-final-report-to-the-governor.html