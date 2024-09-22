Inspectorate IETA Refutes Allegation and Reaffirms Commitment to Rule of Law and Business Compliance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) categorically refutes the baseless allegations of misconduct and corruption recently circulated on social media, which falsely accuses Controllers of being involved in illicit activities and intimidation tactics.

These allegations are completely without merit and do not reflect the core values of integrity, professionalism, and accountability upheld by IETA.

“We stand firm in our commitment to the "rule of law" and the fair and transparent regulation of all businesses operating within Sint Maarten.

“Our mission is to ensure compliance with established economic regulations and foster a healthy business environment that is beneficial to both investors and the community. Under no circumstances do we tolerate any form of corruption, harassment, or improper influence within our department,” IETA stated.

“As civil servants, our Controllers are expected to operate with the highest standards of integrity and impartiality. The suggestion that IETA Controllers are available for hire or engage in illicit activities is not only false but an attack on the credibility of public institutions. We fully support the lawful operation of all businesses and work diligently to assist them in adhering to regulations, promoting fairness across the economic landscape.

“We encourage any individuals who are aware of, or suspect, integrity violations within our department or elsewhere to report these directly to the relevant competent authorities, including the Integrity Chamber, law enforcement, or anti-corruption units. We welcome any investigation that helps ensure continued trust in public institutions and are committed to cooperating fully in any such inquiries,” IETA says.

The IETA urges the general public and business owners to remain vigilant and to report any suspected violations of economic regulations by businesses directly to the IETA at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. All reports will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and will be investigated thoroughly in accordance with the law.

The IETA remains steadfast in its duty to serve the people of Sint Maarten, promote economic growth, and ensure that every business operates within the parameters of the law.

