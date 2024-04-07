Inspectorate of Public Health to Assess Water Production Facilities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Inspectorate of Public Health, which is part of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public and water production facilities that its Food Safety/Water Surveillance Division will continue to perform inspections at all accommodation facilities that either produce or (internally) distribute potable water during the year 2024 to ensure compliance with potable water legislation.

The requirements for the production and (internal) distribution of potable water are laid down in the Potable Water Ordinance (Landsverordening Drinkwater, AB 2013, GT no 803 as mentioned lastly by AB 2015 no 9, hereinafter “PWO”) and National Decree regulating the Quality of Potable Water (Landsbesluit Kwaliteit Drinkwater, AB 2013, GT no 754, hereinafter “PWD”).

Potable water is ‘any water intended for human consumption that is – untreated or after treatment – intended for drinking, cooking, food preparation or other household purposes.’

Inspectorate VSA is charged with supervising and enforcing the legislation pertaining to potable water. The legislation also attributes several specific tasks and authorities to the Inspectorate.

During the inspection, the Inspectorate will perform a site inspection mainly aimed at verifying the proper implementation of and adherence to the water control plan and water monitoring program submitted to and approved by the Inspectorate.

The following updated documents must be available during the inspection: reverse osmosis control plan/logs, legionella control plan/logs, cistern/reservoir monitoring program/logs, and water sampling results.

These documents can be submitted to the Inspectorate for the inspection by emailing: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

and to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you require additional information about the process, you can contact the Inspectorate at email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

and to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you would like additional information on waterborne diseases, you can contact the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) at phone number 914 or email address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44956-inspectorate-of-public-health-to-assess-water-production-facilities.html