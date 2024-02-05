Inspectorate of the Ministry of TEATT announces suspension of annual public transportation confirmation letter process for 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Inspectorate of the Ministry of TEATT is hereby notifying public transportation operators that the annual "Confirmation Letter" process will not be initiated for the year 2024. This decision has been made to focus on the execution of zero tolerance controls ensuring compliance. The Inspectorate emphasizes the importance of compliance with regulations to uphold the safety and standards of public transportation services. Operators are urged to acquaint themselves with the articles outlined in the National Ordinance and Decree of Passenger Transport and are encouraged to take this opportunity to update their practices accordingly. This proactive approach will enable responsible operations within the legal parameters established by the law.

The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs remains committed to fostering a transparent and cooperative relationship with public transportation stakeholders, working together to enhance the efficiency and quality of services provided to the community.

For any additional information or clarification, the Section Transport can be reached at +1 721 559 7674.

