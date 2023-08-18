Inspectorate Urges Employers and Employees to Prioritize Workplace Safety and Collaborate in Ensuring Worker Well-Being. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Inspectorate of Labor, the nation's leading authority on labor regulations and workers' rights, is issuing a powerful call to action, urging employers and employees to prioritize workplace safety and collaborate in creating safe and healthy working environments. With a particular emphasis on protecting workers against the hazards of excessive heat exposure, the Inspectorate of Labor underscores the importance of collective efforts in safeguarding employee well-being.

