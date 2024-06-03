Inspiring Meeting Between Caribbean Business Hub and Corendon Founder. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY: Successful multicultural entrepreneurs met again during a Caribbean Business Hub business event in the historic Curaçao House, the Office of the Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague.

The room was completely filled, and among the attendees were lawyers, real estate agents, headhunters, transport companies, representatives of the Embassy of San Salvador, and the Ministry of the Interior, among others.

The sultry evening was opened by the chairman Nico de Visser of Caribbean Business Hub, the platform for ambitious professionals and entrepreneurs to see and seize opportunities in the Caribbean. He called on Chambers of Commerce, tourism organizations, and business associations of the islands to join CBH to jointly create new opportunities for entrepreneurs in Europe and the Caribbean.

The Minister Plenipotentiary, C. Manuel, as host, welcomed the attendees. He indicated that there are many opportunities in Curaçao to do business successfully and that, especially now, is the time to step in.

