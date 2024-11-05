Integrity Chamber Launches New Season of “Let’s Talk About Integrity” Video Series. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— The Integrity Chamber is excited to announce the launch of a new season of the “Let’s Talk About Integrity” video series, titled “Civic Participation and the Democratic System”. The series brings together a line-up of distinguished guests, each bringing unique perspectives and expertise to critical topics.

This season’s episodes aim to inform citizens about the democratic system of Sint Maarten and encourage their involvement through different forms of civic participation. Active civic participation is important, as it allows citizens to make their voices heard on issues that affect the community and be involved in decision-making processes. It also allows citizens to hold government officials and elected representatives accountable.

The new season features insightful interviews with professionals from diverse backgrounds, providing viewers with a deeper understanding of democratic processes, the role and responsibilities of citizens, voter engagement after elections, and the importance of civic participation in strengthening democracy.

The first episodes are now available on the Integrity Chamber’s official Facebook page, with new episodes premiering each Friday at 8:00 am. Citizens are encouraged to tune in weekly to gain valuable knowledge and varying perspectives.

Follow the Integrity Chamber at Facebook.com/IntegrityChamber to stay updated on upcoming episodes and engage in the ongoing conversation about integrity.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46360-integrity-chamber-launches-new-season-of-let-s-talk-about-integrity-video-series.html