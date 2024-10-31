Integrity Chamber presents Ministerial Gift Policy Advice to Council of Ministers. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— Recently, the Members and the Director of the Integrity Chamber delivered a presentation and had a discussion on the Integrity Chamber’s Advice on the Ministerial Gift Policy with the Council of Ministers (CoM), at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Dr. Luc Mercelina.

The presentation highlighted the objectives, benefits, and key components of the Ministerial Gift Advice that aims to provide guidelines for the giving and receiving of gifts by ministers. It addressed critical elements such as the definition of a gift, monetary limits, gift registration, and the importance of intent in gift-giving.

Originally presented to the CoM in 2020, the Ministerial Gift Policy Advice is designed to foster transparency, set a strong example of leadership, and mitigate risks associated with receiving gifts. The CoM welcomed the Integrity Chamber’s policy recommendations.

To solidify the gift policy, the CoM must acknowledge its importance, utilise the Advice to establish and approve the policy, and set a timeframe for implementation.

The Integrity Chamber extends its gratitude for this opportunity to present the advice to government, and is optimistic about the impact of these and other integrity measures to strengthen government procedures.

The full advice can be found on the Integrity Chamber website along with others. For more information, visit www.integritychamber.sx/publications.

