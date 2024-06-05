Integrity Chamber provides advice on the Compliance Officer. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Integrity Chamber has advised government-owned companies on the role, responsibilities, and importance of the Compliance Officer within their organization. While compliance tasks are embedded in the organizations, not all government-owned companies currently have a Compliance Officer.

The role of the Compliance Officer is beneficial for several reasons. They reduce occurrences of compliance and integrity risks. They enhance trust with clients and stakeholders and improve the image of the organization. The Compliance Officer educates employees on expected behaviors, which increases compliance with ethical standards and internal policies and procedures related to integrity, minimizing compliance issues down the line. The Compliance Officer also provides

objective advice to the Managing and Supervisory Board on compliance issues.

The Integrity Chamber advised the government-owned companies to do the following:

1. Define the specific tasks of the Compliance Officer, which include preventing, detecting, and responding to compliance issues.

2. Appoint at least one (1) Compliance Officer and work towards the establishment of a compliance team.

3. Provide the Compliance Officer with the necessary resources, such as required training, office space, etc., and the necessary support.

4. Establish and implement an annual compliance program.

5. Create awareness of the role of the Compliance Officer within the organization.

6. Evaluate the effectiveness of the compliance program.

The Integrity Chamber trusts that government-owned companies will use this advice to improve their compliance program within their organizations. While this advice was directed to government-owned companies, the Integrity Chamber believes that this advice can also serve as a guide to Government and other organizations need to improve their internal integrity infrastructure.

The full advice on the Compliance Officer can be found on the website of the Integrity Chamber at www.integritychamber.sx/publications.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45340-integrity-chamber-provides-advice-on-the-compliance-officer.html