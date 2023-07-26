Integrity Chamber Provides Integrity Sessions to Political Parties. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In light of the upcoming elections, the Integrity Chamber provided integrity sessions to political parties as part of its public awareness campaign. Invitations were sent to all active political parties that are known to be contesting the upcoming elections. The sessions took place in June and July of 2023 with candidates and board members of the Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), National Alliance (NA), and United St Maarten Party (USP). A similar session took place in January 2023 with the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM).

