Integrity Chamber Provides Integrity Sessions to Primary Schools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As part of its task of promoting integrity within various sectors of the public, the Integrity Chamber has started providing integrity sessions to primary school students. In the month of October, the sixth-grade students of the M. G. De Weever, Ruby Labega, Martin Luther King Jr, and the Oranje School, all participated in integrity sessions.

The sessions highlighted the importance of integrity, with a focus on characteristics that can be associated with integrity, such as honesty, kindness, and fairness. The students were asked what the word ‘integrity’ means to them and were shown short videos, which demonstrated the concept that integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.

The students were then given the opportunity to react to the videos depicting various scenarios, in which the characters were given the choice on how to act. During and after the videos, students were asked to share their opinions on the decisions of the characters, the consequences that followed, and what they would have done in that scenario.

Members of the Integrity Chamber Rafael Boasman and Hans Lodder were pleased by the level of engagement and the interest shared by the students.

The Integrity Chamber expressed its thanks to the schools that participated for accepting the invitation and looks forward to continually supporting the community with similar endeavors. For more information on the Integrity Chamber, visit the website at: www.integritychamber.sx.

