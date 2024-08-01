Integrity Chamber publishes 2023 Annual Report. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Integrity Chamber has published its 2023 Annual Report. The report serves as a summary of the activities of the Integrity Chamber, including information on the history, structure, and statistics of the organisation.

2023 was spent further laying the groundwork for a government and society built on a foundation of honesty, accountability, and fairness. The Chamber actively promoted the importance of integrity, not only to the Government and its entities but also to political parties, schools, and the general public.

Within the scope of its task, the Integrity Chamber submitted three (3) pieces of advice and proposals to the government and its entities. The Chamber registered seven (7) inquiries and two (2) notifications of suspected misconduct, completed one (1) preliminary investigation, and started two (2) comprehensive investigations.

As part of its awareness activities, the Integrity Chamber conducted various information and integrity sessions within government ministries and departments. The Integrity Chamber also provided integrity sessions catering to political parties. Furthermore, integrity sessions were provided to several public schools, and a Meet and Greet event took place at the Dutch Quarter Community Center.

In 2023, the Integrity Chamber released its interview series themed “Integrity in Voting”, in view of the 2024 Parliamentary elections. 2023 was also the year the Integrity Chamber hosted its first Integrity Symposium titled “Building Integrity to Build a Nation”. The symposium stimulated discussion and offered new ideas about the foundational elements of integrity for building a stronger Sint Maarten.

The Integrity Chamber is proud to serve the people of Sint Maarten and looks forward to continuing to promote integrity in 2024. The 2023 Annual Report of the Integrity Chamber is available on the website at www.integritychamber.sx/publications.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45753-integrity-chamber-publishes-2023-annual-report.html