Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean: promoting of expertise and more collaboration in area of integrity. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Participants from organizations of all six islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and from the Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) discussed the promotion of expertise during the first Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean in Curaçao from October 30-November 3.

It was agreed that a platform will be launched for the exchange of best practices and daily experiences with as objective of increasing the expertise level and promoting collaboration within the Kingdom in the area of integrity.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44211-integrity-summit-dutch-caribbean-promoting-of-expertise-and-more-collaboration-in-area-of-integrity.html