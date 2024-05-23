Interim Director of Bureau Telecommunications and Post and SG of General Affairs attended high-level postal forum in Washington. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On May 14 & 15, 2024, the interim director of the Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP), Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve, along with the Secretary General of General Affairs of the Government of Sint Maarten, Mrs. Emilia Connor-Thomas, participated in the UPU /UPAEP high-level postal forum for Central America, the Caribbean, and other strategic countries held in Washington, D.C.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45235-interim-director-of-bureau-telecommunications-and-post-and-sg-of-general-affairs-attended-high-level-postal-forum-in-washington.html