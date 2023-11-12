Interim President, Fabio Doralice, Urges Government to Reconsider Forced Returns of Haitian Nationals amidst Haitian Humanitarian Crisis. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a heartfelt appeal letter addressed to the Minister of Justice Anna Richardson, and co-copied by the council of ministers and the Parliament of Sint Maarten, Fabio Doralice, Interim President of the Haitian Association of Sint Maarten (HASMA), is urging the Government of Sint Maarten to temporarily halt the forced returns of Haitian nationals a midst the dire humanitarian crisis currently engulfing Haiti. This initiative has garnered widespread support from members of parliament, union leaders, religious leaders, and concerned citizens. An online petition has been launched to further emphasize the pressing need for compassionate action.

