Interim Prison Director removed from his position and sent back to KPSM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Demissionary Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis dispatched a letter to the Interim Director of the Pointe Blanche Prison, Steven Carty, informing him of his decision to remove him from his position as Interim Director. In his letter, the Minister said there had been a series of concerns regarding the management of the prison facility; those concerns he said have been raised with Carty on several occasions, including via official correspondences.

One of those incidents occurred on September 26th, 2024, after a prisoner was inflicted with heavy bodily harm. This incident, the letter states, happened in close proximity to other prison guards. The Minister’s letter states that inappropriate conduct between prison staff and prisoners has reached him through various channels but not from the Interim Director.

The letter sent to Carty today has instructed him to report back to KPSM for duty.

It should be noted that the former Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson, had sent a letter to Carty on December 28th, 2023, informing him of his passive way of managing the prison.

Steven Carty holds a Landsbesluit as a Police Officer, not as the Interim Director of the Pointe Blanche Prison.

