International Artiste “Plumpy Boss” had no permission to enter St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis said on Wednesday that the Trinidad Artiste Mescach Emmanuel, AKA 'Plumpy Boss,” did not have an entry permit to enter St. Maarten; the Minister made clear that he, neither the acting Minister of Justice Grisha Heyliger Marten, did not sign off on any permits to allow Emmanuel to gain entry to St. Maarten. “I, as Minister of Justice nor the acting Minister, have not issued any permit of any kind to the individual to enter St. Maarten. It appears the Promoter allowed the artiste to enter St. Maarten as a tourist and did not inform the government of St. Maarten that the individual was on the island. That is why an investigation is underway: neither ministers signed anything for the individual nor the promoter. Secondly, the Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger Marten, did not issue any event license for such a performance.

