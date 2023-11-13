International Senior Padel Tour Tournament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The excitement is building as the International Senior Padel Tour of the Americas returns to the stunning SXM Padel Club in Belair for its final event of 2023. Following a successful tournament last year, the organizers anticipate an even larger lineup, with over 60 teams competing in this thrilling competition. The matches are scheduled to kick off on Thursday, December 7, 2023, and will culminate with the semi-finals and finals on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Earlier this year, the SXM Padel Club expanded its facilities with the inauguration of its third court and an enlarged social area, providing spectators with an enhanced experience to enjoy the games. Consequently, all matches for this year's event will take place at the Club's location in Belair.

Players from around the globe, including Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Panama, Puerto Rico, England, France, Spain, Curacao, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Ireland, and the United States, are set to compete. The tournament features various age categories for both men and women, with a unique rule that ensures at least one player in a pair is not younger than the chosen category. Additionally, for the first time, the ladies will have their own tournament concurrently, spanning the age categories of 35 years+, 40+, 45+, 50+, and 55+.

The tournament follows a set of rules, with each match consisting of 2 sets using the Golden Point system. In the case of split sets, a 10-point tiebreaker will determine the winner. The Golden Point activates when the score reaches deuce during any game, providing an extra layer of excitement for players and spectators alike.

The tournament finals will take place at the SXM Padel Club opposite the Belair Beach Hotel on Sunday, December 10th, starting at 5 pm. Admission is free, and spectators can indulge in food and refreshments available for sale throughout the event. St. Maarten residents and visitors are encouraged to witness the matches, showcasing the growing prominence of Padel in the region.

Ricardo Perez, Managing Director of SXM Padel Club, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We continue to be amazed by the way the sport of Padel has grown in St. Maarten over the past 2 years. The island now hosts 8 Padel Courts making it the second island with the most courts after the Dominican Republic."

The success of the event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including St. Maarten Tourist Board, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Cupra, CC1, Prime Distributors, Dollar/Thrifty, SXM-Talks.com, Golden Rock Resort Dive and Nature Resort, Silver Airways, Bacchus, and Imagen Graphics.

About Padel: Originally invented in Mexico in 1969, Padel is a sport adapted from tennis with a similar scoring system, intended to be fun and engaging. The Padel court, smaller than a standard tennis court, is surrounded by walls made from 10-12 millimeters tempered glass, enhancing the dynamics of the game. Padel tennis has rapidly become the fastest-growing sports globally, combining entertainment, social interaction, and positive health impacts.

SXM Padel Group, the visionary behind SXM Padel Club, opened its doors in December 2021, establishing St. Maarten as a recognized Padel destination within just two years in the industry.

Players and enthusiasts interesting on registering for the event and/or seeking more information about this prestigious event are encouraged to contact:

• Ricardo Perez: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• Phone: +721-580-0723, +590690-66-34-73, or +721-520-4319.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44254-international-senior-padel-tour-tournament.html