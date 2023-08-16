International Youth Day film a wrap. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Over the weekend, thirty students became actors to produce the short film ‘What if I told you’. The story features a man being sentenced for his crimes. In the courtroom, he explains how his experiences as a child impacted the actions he took and the crimes he committed. He addresses his problematic childhood and how those around him, such as his parents and teacher, could have helped him at an earlier stage in his life. All characters in the film are played by 6 to 12-year-old students attending Methodist Agogic Centre – Rev. John A. Gumbs (MAC JAG).

The script is written by Teacher Rosan Hartley-Gayle and was performed by her students at the 2nd annual Interscholastic Spoken Word Competition organized by Men’s Mental Health Awareness. The play received a standing ovation and won 1st place at the event. After seeing the performance, the Department of Youth, in collaboration with UNICEF in the Netherlands – offered to produce the film as part of a series of initiatives to promote more meaningful youth participation.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43594-international-youth-day-film-a-wrap.html